FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a day
BRIEF-Moody's: EMEA companies at highest default risk fell in H1 2017 from record high at end-2016
#TopNews
#Business
#NawazSharif
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Floods kill 120 in Gujarat, with industry, cotton hit
Top News
Floods kill 120 in Gujarat, with industry, cotton hit
Russia orders out U.S. diplomats in sanctions retaliation
Russia Sanctions
Russia orders out U.S. diplomats in sanctions retaliation
Movie Review: Mubarakan
Bollywood
Movie Review: Mubarakan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
July 27, 2017 / 12:54 PM / in a day

BRIEF-Moody's: EMEA companies at highest default risk fell in H1 2017 from record high at end-2016

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Moody's

* Says emea companies at highest default risk fell in h1 2017 from record high at end-2016

* Moody's says number of emea spec-grade cos at highest risk of default steadily dropped in h1 2017 to 52 at end-june 2017 from 60 at end-2016

* Moody's says number of emea companies at the highest default risk has been falling mainly on the back of rating withdrawals and defaults

* Moody's says barring any increase in geopolitical or macroeconomic risks, continue to expect upgrades of emea cos to balance downgrades for rest of 2017 Source text for Eikon:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.