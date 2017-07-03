FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Moody's Ghana's credit profile balances strong economic growth outlook against high debt, weaker fiscal position
July 3, 2017 / 10:39 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Moody's Ghana's credit profile balances strong economic growth outlook against high debt, weaker fiscal position

2 Min Read

July 3 (Reuters) - Moody's:

* Moody's: Ghana's credit profile balances strong economic growth outlook against high debt and weaker fiscal position

* Moody's: Ghana's b3 credit rating and stable outlook reflects its strong economic growth outlook and reduction in external imbalances

* Moody's- Ghana's debt affordability is very low due largely to its high domestic borrowing costs

* Moody's on Ghana- Ghana's public debt will peak at 73.2 percent of GDP in 2017, before beginning to decline next year

* Moody's- forecasts that Ghana's real GDP growth will accelerate to 6.1% in 2017 from 3.5% in 2016, followed by 7.5% in 2018

* Moody's on Ghana- Ghanaian banking system remains liquid and well-capitalised, with a capital adequacy ratio of 17.4% as of April 2017

* Moody's - downward credit pressures on Ghana's sovereign rating would arise from emerging funding constraints in the domestic debt market

* Moody's on Ghana- challenges include a debt ratio exceeding 70% of GDP and very low debt affordability metrics over the next two years Source text (bit.ly/2sA2s7q)

