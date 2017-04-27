April 26 (Reuters) -
* Moody's: Low interest rates pose risks to global insurance
industry's profitability despite recent rise, but us less
exposed than other regions
* Moody's - expect the investment income of the global life
insurance industry to decline by USD20-40 billion in 2017
* Moody's - global non-life insurers' investment income
will also likely decline in 2017, with moody's estimating a drop
of around USD5-15 billion
* Moody's - global prolonged low rates scenario is now less
likely but it nevertheless remains a key risk for life insurers
* Moody's on global non-life insurers' - considers China to
be at higher risk; moving China from the "low risk" category to
the "moderate risk" category
* Moody's on global non-life insurers' - Taiwan is one of
the most exposed markets, as is germany and norway