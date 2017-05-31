May 31 (Reuters) -
* Moody's on Bahrain- expect modest pressure on asset
quality over outlook period, problem loans rising to about 7.0%
of gross loans from 6.3% at 2016 end (adds missing space)
* Moody's maintains negative outlook on Bahrain's banking
system due to weaker economy and government debt exposure
* Moody's expects Bahrain's growth to slow on the back of
low oil prices, stagnant hydrocarbon output and reduced
government spending
* Moody's- outlook for Bahrain's banking system over the
next 12 to 18 months is negative, as it has been since 2015
* Moody's on Bahrain - economic growth is forecast to
decline to around 2.0% in 2017-18 from 3.1% in 2016
* Moody's - growth in Bahrain's relatively diversified
non-oil economy will also slow to 2.5% in 2017-18, from a strong
3.7% in 2016
* Moody's on Bahrain's banking system-overall lending, which
was flat in 2016, expected to expand by 3% in next 12 to 18
months,supported by infrastructure projects
Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/2r9Zqoj]