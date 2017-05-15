May 15 Moody's
* Moody's maintains stable outlook on Greek banking system
amid improved profitability prospects, balanced by still very
high problem loans
* Moody's says outlook on Greek banking system expresses
Moody's expectation of how bank creditworthiness will evolve in
Greece over next 12-18 months
* Moody's, on Greek banks, says expect banks to remain
marginally profitable in 2017-18
* Moody's says problem loans remain severe challenge for
Greek banks; expect they will start declining from around 45% of
gross loans at end-2016 over outlook period
* Moody's says notes that Greek banks will face a
significant challenge to meet the nonperforming exposure
reduction target of around 40% by end 2019
* Moody's says operating environment for Greek banks to
remain "challenging" & highly contingent on government's ability
to get funding from creditors in a timely manner
* Moody's- dependence of Greek banks on "central bank
funding is likely to remain high, as political and economic
landscape remains fragile"
