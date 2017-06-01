June 1 (Reuters) -
* Moody's maintains stable outlook on the Spanish banking
system amid improving asset quality and steady profitability
* Moody's on Spanish banking system- Banks' funding,
liquidity will remain stable in 2017-18
* Moody's on Spanish banking system- Expects banks' earnings
to come under pressure over outlook period as low interest rates
erode net interest margins
* Moody's on Spanish banking system- Bottom-line
profitability of banks will likely remain stable due to the
counterbalancing effect of lower provisions
* Moody's on Spanish banking system- Outlook reflects rating
agency's expectation of continued reduction in problem loans and
stable profitability in 2017-18
Source text : bit.ly/2rdKoOm