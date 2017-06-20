June 20 Moody's
* Maintains stable outlook on ukraine's banking system on
modest gdp growth, slowly improving asset quality
* Moody's - while ukrainian banks' total stock of
problematic assets will remain high, steady gdp growth to lead
to gradual reduction in non-performing loans
* Moody's says stable outlook on ukraine's banking system
reflects expectation of continued gradual economic recovery and
some reduction in problem loans
* Moody's says funding, liquidity for ukrainian banks will
remain stable, supported by rising deposits, reduced reliance on
wholesale finance
* Moody's says ukrainian banking system will likely return
to profitability in 2017, helped by lower provisioning charges
* Moody's says budgetary constraints will force ukraine's
government to prioritise support for large state-controlled
banks over small private lenders
Source text for Eikon: