FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
11 hours ago
BRIEF-Moody's maintains stable outlook on Slovenia's banking system as loan quality improves and economy grows
#YogaDay
#Bollywood
#Monsoon
#IndiaInsight
#Slideshows
#Commentary
#TopNews
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
North Korean rocket science
North Korea
North Korean rocket science
Trump and Putin to hold first meeting next week
World
Trump and Putin to hold first meeting next week
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 29, 2017 / 6:36 PM / 11 hours ago

BRIEF-Moody's maintains stable outlook on Slovenia's banking system as loan quality improves and economy grows

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - Moody's :

* Moody's maintains stable outlook on Slovenia's banking system as loan quality improves and economy grows

* Moody's says Slovenia banks' challenges include an anticipated moderate decline in profitability as loan-loss provisions rise from low levels

* ‍Moody's - Outlook for Slovenia's banking system driven by improving asset quality, stable funding, liquidity position, robust real GDP growth

* Moody's says expects Slovenia's real GDP growth to accelerate to 3.3% in 2017, 3.1% in 2018 from 2.5% in 2016, driven by private consumption, investment

* Moody's on Slovenia's banking system - Outlook represents assessment of credit conditions that will affect creditworthiness of banks over next 12 to 18 months Source text for Eikon:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.