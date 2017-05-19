BRIEF-Constellation Alpha Capital announces pricing of $125 mln initial public offering
* Constellation Alpha Capital Corp announces pricing of $125 million initial public offering
May 19 Moody's :
* Moody's places Azerbaijan's Ba1 ratings on review for downgrade
* Moody's on Azerbaijan-Decision to initiate review for downgrade prompted by unexpected announcement of restructuring plan for International Bank of Azerbaijan
* Moody's says it expects the government will have to provide additional funding to raise IBA's tier 1 capital adequacy ratio
* Moody's says Azerbaijan's long-term local-currency bond and bank deposits country ceilings remain unchanged at Ba1 Source text for Eikon:
* Target Capital announces changes to the board of directors and officers