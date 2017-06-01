BRIEF-Boyuan Holdings announces acquisition of lifestyle living communities
* Announces acquisition of NSW of Lifestyle Living communities for $63 million
June 1 Moody's Corp:
* Moody's prices senior unsecured notes offering
* Priced its previously announced private offering of $1.0 billion aggregate principal amount of notes
* Priced private note offering consists of $500 million of 2.625 pct senior unsecured notes due 2023 and $500 million of 3.250 pct senior unsecured notes due 2028
* Offering is expected to close on June 12, 2017
* Board of directors accepted resignation of Frederic C. Dybuncio as president/CEO of PLC