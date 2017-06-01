June 1 Moody's Corp:

* Moody's prices senior unsecured notes offering

* Priced its previously announced private offering of $1.0 billion aggregate principal amount of notes​

* Priced ‍private note offering consists of $500 million of 2.625 pct senior unsecured notes due 2023 and $500 million of 3.250 pct senior unsecured notes due 2028​

* Offering is expected to close on June 12, 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Debanjan Bose)