BRIEF-Sangamo Therapeutics enters into amended and restated agreement with Cowen and Company
* On May 26 co entered into amended and restated at-market offering program sales agreement with Cowen and Company
March 27 Moody's
* Moody's says auto lenders are increasingly faced with choice of taking on greater risk by rolling negative equity at trade-in into next vehicle loan
* Moody's - Believes auto lenders are increasingly accepting choice of taking on greater risk resulting in mounting negative equity with growing credit risk
* Digimarc corp files for mixed shelf offering of up to $100 million - SEC filing