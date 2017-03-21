BRIEF-Daseke files for mixed shelf of up to $300 mln
* Daseke files for mixed shelf of up to $300 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 21 Moody's Investors Service :
* Auto parts retailers boosted by ageing vehicles; remain insulated from online threat Source text - bit.ly/2ny0GjV
* Daseke files for mixed shelf of up to $300 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* LGI Homes says on May 25 co entered into that certain second amended and restated credit agreement dated as of May 25, 2017 - SEC filing