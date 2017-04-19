New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
April 19 Moody's:
* Moody's says B3 negative and lower corporate ratings list extends improving trend in march
* Moody's says oil and gas companies continue to represent largest share of negative and lower corporate ratings list, but improvement in sector is apparent
* Moody's -aircraft & aerospace cos replaced oil & gas atop Moody's industry heat map showing percent of spec-grade cos with CFRS of BA1, lower that end up on Moody's list
* Moody's -number of distressed retail and apparel companies on Moody's B3 negative and lower corporate ratings list increased along with debt maturities Source text for Eikon:
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.