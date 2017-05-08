May 7 (Reuters) -

* Moody's - capital shortfall for Vietnam banks remains key credit burden

* Moody's - banks in Vietnam (B1 positive) will face capital shortfalls over the next 12-18 months

* Moody's - real GDP growth in Vietnam will average 6.4% in 2017 and 2018, up from 6.2% in 2016, with loan growth at 26% in 2017 and 2018

* Moody's - Banks' rapid loan growth rates will widen Vietnam's capital gap over the coming 12-18 months Source text: bit.ly/2ppgcwt