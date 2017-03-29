BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
March 28 (Reuters) -
* Moody's: China's economy faces heightened risks from a potential future property downturn
* Moody's on China's economy - scope of Chinese authorities for mitigating such an impact through fiscal and monetary policy has become more limited
* Moody's on China's economy - broad monetary policy support may be less available than in the past
* Moody's on China's economy- household affordability has slightly strengthened, underpinned by the strong growth in household income

RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.