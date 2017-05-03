BRIEF-LGI Homes enters into that certain second amended and restated credit agreement
* LGI Homes says on May 25 co entered into that certain second amended and restated credit agreement dated as of May 25, 2017 - SEC filing
May 3 Moody's Investors Service
* Moody's - conditions are ripe for more public-private-partnerships (ppp) in the us water and wastewater infrastructure sector
* Moody's - ppp procurement model being considered for several projects in development but only few water, wastewater ppp projects have reached financial close
* Moody's - increased regional co-operation could support execution of more water and wastewater infrastructure projects
* Moody's - new financing options like water infrastructure finance and innovation act (wifia) are expected to complement traditional funding sources
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.