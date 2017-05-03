May 3 Moody's Investors Service

* Moody's - conditions are ripe for more public-private-partnerships (ppp) in the us water and wastewater infrastructure sector

* Moody's - ppp procurement model being considered for several projects in development but only few water, wastewater ppp projects have reached financial close

* Moody's - increased regional co-operation could support execution of more water and wastewater infrastructure projects

* Moody's - new financing options like water infrastructure finance and innovation act (wifia) are expected to complement traditional funding sources