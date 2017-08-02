FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
BRIEF-Moody's says corporate credit quality in Peru will vary amidst backdrop of floods, Odebrecht scandal‍​
#RBIPolicyReview
#Technology
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
IOC first-quarter profit falls 45 percent but beats estimates
Earnings
IOC first-quarter profit falls 45 percent but beats estimates
Over half of India's languages may die out in 50 years
Culture
Over half of India's languages may die out in 50 years
Trump blames Congress for 'all-time low' in Russia ties
WORLD
Trump blames Congress for 'all-time low' in Russia ties
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 2, 2017 / 3:17 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Moody's says corporate credit quality in Peru will vary amidst backdrop of floods, Odebrecht scandal‍​

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Moody's:

* Moody's - Corporate credit quality in Peru will vary amidst the backdrop of devastating floods and the Odebrecht scandal‍​

* Moody's says expects Peru's corporate credit quality will vary considerably by industry through 2018, given the economic slowdown‍​

* Moody's says unlike in 2016, credit quality will improve in 2017 for Peru's export-oriented companies in sectors such as mining and fishing

* Moody's - Drop in inflation after El Niño-related rise in food prices to support higher income levels and flow of credit to Peru's private sector Source text: (bit.ly/2wlADgw)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.