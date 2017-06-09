June 9 Moody's:
* Moody's - Dallas County Schools' inability to restructure
debt & issue notes led to default
* Moody's on dallas County Schools - Dissolution is risk
for promissory note holders, but benefit for GOLT bondholders
* Moody's on dallas County Schools - Dissolution is a
benefit for GOLT bondholders as terms of dissolution would allow
full/near full recovery for GOLT debt
* Moody's on Dallas County Schools - Currently district has
few options to raise additional cash for operations
* Moody's on Dallas County Schools - Given potential
dissolution, expect continued difficulty for district to access
capital markets for cash flow or tans
* Moody's on dallas County Schools - while fiscal 2018
property tax revenues will be sufficient to cover GOLT debt
service, operating costs will continue to compete for the
revenues