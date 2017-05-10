May 10 (Reuters) -

* Moody's downgrades Canadian banks

* Moody's - downgraded baseline credit assessments, long-term ratings and the counterparty risk assessments of six canadian banks and their affiliate

* Moody's - all ratings for 6 banks continue to have negative outlooks, reflecting expected introduction of operational resolution regime in canada

* Moody's - downgrade on canadian banks reflect expectation of more challenging operating environment for banks for the remainder of 2017 and beyond