BRIEF-Moody's says EMEA companies' search for revenue and margin growth will drive M&A into 2018

July 13 (Reuters) - Moody's on EMEA companies:

* EMEA companies' search for revenue and margin growth will drive m&a into 2018

* Moody's on EMEA companies says in European steel industry, ongoing overcapacity will probably lead to more m&a aimed at further market rationalisation

* expects european chemicals co's to increasingly consider acquisitions which give them access to high demand products

* Moody's on EMEA companies says in telecommunications industry cross-border deals are unlikely because of lack of significant synergies Source bit.ly/2t64ht6