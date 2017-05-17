May 17 (Reuters) -
* Moody's says emerging markets' ability to adapt to
technology crucial as robotics use surges
* Moody's says accelerating adoption of robotics in
manufacturing in some of worlds' more advanced economies could
pose challenges to emerging market exporters
* Moody's says another impact of robotics is that it could
offset labor market pressures in countries with aging
populations
* Moody's says in countries where aging populations are
reducing labor supply growth, robotics could support growth by
lowering need for labor, increase productivity
* Moody's says while the adoption of robotics is currently
concentrated in only a few countries, it will have implications
beyond their borders
* Moody's says countries linked through trade, manufacturing
supply chains to those where adoption of robotics is currently
concentrated, will be impacted
