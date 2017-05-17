May 17 (Reuters) -

* Moody's says emerging markets' ability to adapt to technology crucial as robotics use surges

* Moody's says accelerating adoption of robotics in manufacturing in some of worlds' more advanced economies could pose challenges to emerging market exporters

* Moody's says another impact of robotics is that it could offset labor market pressures in countries with aging populations

* Moody's says in countries where aging populations are reducing labor supply growth, robotics could support growth by lowering need for labor, increase productivity

* Moody's says while the adoption of robotics is currently concentrated in only a few countries, it will have implications beyond their borders

* Moody's says countries linked through trade, manufacturing supply chains to those where adoption of robotics is currently concentrated, will be impacted