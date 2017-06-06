BRIEF-Kinder Morgan Canada units enter into credit agreement
* Kinder Morgan- on June 16, two subsidiaries of Kinder Morgan Canada Limited, Kinder Morgan Cochin ULC, Trans Mountain Pipeline ULC entered into credit agreement
June 6 Moody's:
* Moody's says Gabon's credit challenges include reliance on oil and low institutional strength
* Moody's says government of Gabon's B1 rating and negative outlook reflect a range of credit challenges, including the country's very low institutional strength
* Moody's says natural decline in oil production constrains Gabon's medium-term growth at around 3%
* Moody's - projects that Gabon's fiscal deficit based on commitments will fall to about 0.8% of GDP in 2017, from an estimated 4.2% in 2016 Source text for Eikon:
* Kinder Morgan- on June 16, two subsidiaries of Kinder Morgan Canada Limited, Kinder Morgan Cochin ULC, Trans Mountain Pipeline ULC entered into credit agreement
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, June 22 The 34 largest U.S. banks have all cleared the first stage of an annual stress test, showing they would be able to maintain enough capital in an extreme recession to meet regulatory requirements, the Federal Reserve said on Thursday.