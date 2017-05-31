May 30 (Reuters) -

* Moody's: Global growth strengthens as risks abate; China likely to avoid sudden slowdown

* Moody's - Growth in China will continue to slow over year due to reduced property-related investment as liquidity-tightening measures of central bank

* Moody's - India's economy will strengthen as the impact of last year's demonetization fades Source : bit.ly/2rCCT50