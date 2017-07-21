FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
BRIEF-Moody's says highest-level endorsement of measures from China's National Financial Work Conference is credit positive
#MovieReview
#RelianceJio
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Indonesian President orders officers to shoot drug traffickers
ASIA
Indonesian President orders officers to shoot drug traffickers
Lipstick Under My Burkha
Movie Review
Lipstick Under My Burkha
White House spokesman Sean Spicer out
U.S.
White House spokesman Sean Spicer out
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 21, 2017 / 4:55 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Moody's says highest-level endorsement of measures from China's National Financial Work Conference is credit positive

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) -

* Moody's- Highest-level endorsement of measures from china's national financial work conference is credit positive

* Moody's- Endorsement by china's presidentt, top policymakers of latest measures for financial stability, deleveraging from high-level leadership forum credit positive for sovereign

* Scrutiny from highest levels of government on financial stability, SOE leverage, pace of debt growth in economy, among SOEs is likely to slow

* Moody's on China- Forecast debt will continue to rise, including for governments, households and nonfinancial corporates Source text : bit.ly/2gOXVZw

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.