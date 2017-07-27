FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in 2 days
BRIEF-Moody's says Hong Kong banks face rising private sector debt and high property prices
July 27, 2017 / 3:28 AM / in 2 days

BRIEF-Moody's says Hong Kong banks face rising private sector debt and high property prices

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) -

* Moody's- Hong Kong banks face rising private sector debt and high property prices; outlook negative

* Moody's on Hong Kong banks- modest productivity increases and prospect of higher interest rates will weigh on Hong Kong's medium term economic growth

* Moody's on Hong Kong banks says baseline scenario assumes subdued gdp growth of 2.5% in 2017 and 2.0% in 2018

* Moody's on Hong Kong banks says asset quality indicators should remain stable. Most rated banks' problem loan ratios remain very low by global standards

* Moody's on Hong Kong banks- profitability will remain stable as rising interest rates support lending income

* Moody's on Hong Kong banks says loan impairment charges will rise in 2018 as banks adopt IFRS 9 Source text : bit.ly/2h4NuB1

