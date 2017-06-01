US STOCKS-Futures flat as oil prices remain under pressure
June 22 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Thursday as oil edged up from multi-month lows but prices remained under pressure.
* Moody's- India's reforms, if successful, would ease its debt burden, a key constraint on the country's credit profile
* Moody's- India is implementing number of wide-ranging reforms that if successful, would gradually ease the government's high debt burden
* Moody's on India- Short-term impact of GST reforms will be muted, but the long-term benefits will include higher productivity growth
* Moody's on India- FRBM framework offers an opportunity to anchor fiscal consolidation by setting a medium-term target for the country's debt burden
* Moody's on Indian banking sector- Government measures to address high NPAs and promulgation of insolvency and bankruptcy code 2016 are credit positive
* Moody's on India- Use of information collected from demonetization and financial inclusion could help broaden tax base by ushering in previously unbanked informal sector
* Moody's on India- Recent expenditure reforms, including direct benefits transfer, should improve expenditure efficiency
* Moody's on India- Aadhaar identification system can help reduce fiscal leakage Source text : bit.ly/2qI43CC Further company coverage: [ ]
MUMBAI, June 22 India's central bank on Thursday reconstituted a panel to oversee restructuring of troubled loans, as it strives to cut more than $150 billion of bad debt banks in Asia's third-largest economy have accumulated over the past years. Pradeep Kumar, a former vigilance chief, was named chairman of the five-member panel, which has three former bank chief executives and a leading corporate sector executive among its members.