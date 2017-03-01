GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia steady on firmer Wall Street, pound nurses losses
* Little overall reaction to North Korea's latest missile launch
March 1 Moody's:
* Moody's: India's economy picks up after demonetization; reform agenda on track; measures to leverage revealed incomes and wealth yet to be detailed
* Moody's- Sales in India's real-estate and auto sectors gradually recovering, expects the trend to continue over the second half of this year
* Moody's on India- Demonetization has had little impact on India's rated oil and gas refining and marketing companies
* Moody's - Expects India's GDP growth to moderate to about 6.4% in the january to march 2017 quarter
* Moody's on India - Slowdown in economic activity has weighed on demand for credit among retail borrowers. Expect this to continue over next few months
* Moody's on India - Government's reform agenda remains on track, supported by a prudent budget
* Moody's on India - Believe that in medium term, demonetization will strengthen institutional framework by reducing tax avoidance and corruption, which is credit positive
* Moody's on India - Bank deposits will rise only about 1% to 2%, compared to before demonetization, with cash being main means of retail transactions
* Moody's on India - Government's revenues may benefit if old notes that are deposited into banking system provide information about economic activity that can be used to enhance tax collection
