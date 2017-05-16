May 16 (Reuters) -
* Moody's: Ireland's strong growth and fiscal track record
underpin improving credit profile, brexit and us corporate tax
changes are key economic risks
* Moody's says Ireland's economy and public finances have
been on a continuously improving trend, which will likely
continue over the coming years
* Moody's - Ireland's banking sector is far less of a risk
to government's balance sheet than in past and external balance
has shifted into large and sustained surpluses
* Moody's says Ireland's positive outlook on the a3
government bond rating reflects these broad-based improvements
* Moody's says Ireland will likely draw some benefits in the
form of stronger foreign direct investment as firms move
operations away from the UK
* Moody's says overall, believe that the economic impact of
brexit will be negative for Ireland
