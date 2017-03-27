BRIEF-Sangamo Therapeutics enters into amended and restated agreement with Cowen and Company
* On May 26 co entered into amended and restated at-market offering program sales agreement with Cowen and Company
March 27 (Reuters) -
* Moody's: Kazakhstan more resilient than Azerbaijan in adjustment to lower oil prices
* Moody's - Azerbaijan is more vulnerable to low oil price, given that its economy is more than three and a half times smaller and half as wealthy
* Moody's - Geopolitics are more of a risk in Azerbaijan due to its ongoing conflict with Armenia over the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh Source text - bit.ly/2nr7OxH (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* On May 26 co entered into amended and restated at-market offering program sales agreement with Cowen and Company
* Digimarc corp files for mixed shelf offering of up to $100 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: