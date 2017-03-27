March 27 (Reuters) -

* Moody's: Kazakhstan more resilient than Azerbaijan in adjustment to lower oil prices

* Moody's - Azerbaijan is more vulnerable to low oil price, given that its economy is more than three and a half times smaller and half as wealthy

* Moody's - Geopolitics are more of a risk in Azerbaijan due to its ongoing conflict with Armenia over the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh Source text - bit.ly/2nr7OxH (Bengaluru Newsroom)