PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - June 27
June 27 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 26 Moody's
* Moody's says Key Safety's agreement in principle to purchase the bulk of Takata's assets is credit negative Source text (bit.ly/2sTKCt7) Further company coverage:
WILMINGTON, Del., June 26 SCANA Corp said on Monday it extended its assessment for six weeks of an unfinished U.S. nuclear power plant being built for the utility by a unit of Toshiba Corp, which is seeking to cut ties to the financially disastrous project.