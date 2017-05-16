May 15 (Reuters) -

* Moody's- Korea's credit strengths offer resilience through external tensions and challenges of domestic reform

* Moody's on s. Korea- Strong level of competitiveness, effective policymaking institutions support outlook for economic growth projected at 2%-2.5% in 2017-18

* Moody's- Barring major escalation of range of interrelated risks, sees credit strengths of sovereign, Korean cos, banks to remain largely intact

* Moody's on S. Korea- Expect government debt to remain at manageable levels of about 40 percent of GDP

* Moody's- Outlook on Korean banking system is currently negative, due to declining asset quality of loans to large corporates, challenging environment.