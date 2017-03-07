GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia steady on firmer Wall Street, pound nurses losses
* Little overall reaction to North Korea's latest missile launch
March 7 Moody's:
* says likelihood of country other than Greece leaving the European Union's single currency area remains very low Source text for Eikon:
* Little overall reaction to North Korea's latest missile launch
----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events. ----------------------------------------------------------- MONDAY, MAY 29 ** BANGKOK - Bank of Thailand Governor Veerathai Santiprabhob speaks at a seminar on how companies can help drive the economy – 1200 GMT.