May 18 Moody's:
* Moody's says Medicaid pressures state budgets with or
without federal policy changes
* Says Arizona, Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, New Mexico,
Ohio, Oregon, West Virginia especially exposed to potential
funding shifts on Medicaid
* Says changes in federal Medicaid funding policy could
cause additional expenditure growth, a significant funding
burden for all U.S. states
* Says federal government may expand state flexibility to
control Medicaid expenditures, a credit positive if not offset
by other federal cost shifts
* Says eight states especially exposed to potential funding
shifts on medicaid as they expanded Medicaid under ACA
Source text for Eikon: