May 9 (Reuters) -
* Moody's views on Korea's Presidential election
* Election of Moon Jae-in as new Korean president clears
uncertainty that may have arisen from the political transition
* Maintain our view that probability of military conflict
with North Korea remains very low
* Geopolitical tensions continue to pose the most salient
event risk for Korea and are a key constraint on the sovereign's
credit profile
* Very strong government balance sheet provides fiscal space
to support economy under potential negative shocks, though
government debt would likely edge up
* Erosion of Korea’s fiscal strength could come from
contingent liabilities from corporate restructuring or fiscal
measures required
* Recent escalation in tensions between north korea and the
us broadens the nature of geopolitical risk for korea
* Conclusion of the impeachment process in mid-march was
credit positive
* Challenges faced are reforms in labor markets, public
sector, social security; corporate restructuring, chaebol and
addressing rise in household debt
* Probability of conflict on the peninsula is credit
negative for Korea's government