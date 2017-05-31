BRIEF-Reyal Urbis says did not reach required majority to approve insolvency agreement
* SAYS DID NOT REACH REQUIRED MAJORITY TO APPROVE INSOLVENCY AGREEMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 30 (Reuters) -
* Moody's says most rated Chinese property developers outperform market despite ongoing regulatory tightening
* Moody's Investors Service says most rated Chinese property developers will continue to outperform the broader market for the rest of 2017
* Moody's says China's implementation of home-purchase restrictions since Sept. 2016 continues to constrain property price growth in first-tier & major second-tier cities Source text for Eikon:
* SAYS DID NOT REACH REQUIRED MAJORITY TO APPROVE INSOLVENCY AGREEMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Forestar board of directors determines unsolicited proposal from d.r. Horton constitutes a “superior proposal”