May 30 (Reuters) -

* Moody's says most rated Chinese property developers outperform market despite ongoing regulatory tightening

* Moody's Investors Service says most rated Chinese property developers will continue to outperform the broader market for the rest of 2017

* Moody's says China's implementation of home-purchase restrictions since Sept. 2016 continues to constrain property price growth in first-tier & major second-tier cities Source text for Eikon: