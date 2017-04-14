BRIEF-LGI Homes enters into that certain second amended and restated credit agreement
* LGI Homes says on May 25 co entered into that certain second amended and restated credit agreement dated as of May 25, 2017 - SEC filing
April 14 Moody's:
* Moody's says new SEC regulations lead to diversified investor pool for municipal VRDBs, a credit positive for issuers
* Diversification of investors seeking tax-free assets will support municipal borrowers in any future issuance of VRDB
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.