May 9 (Reuters) -

* Moody's on Indian Banks- NPA resolution measures are a credit positive, but will not solve the key structural issues

* Moody's- government provided RBI with greater powers to intervene in resolution of NPLs ; these measures improve efficacy of resolution mechanisms and are credit positive

* Moody's- Reforms do not address lack of capital at state-owned banks, that has prevented them from writing down NPL's to realistic levels

* Moody's- Continues to expect NPL resolution to be relatively long drawn out process