BRIEF-Moody's says outlook on UK banking system raised to stable reflecting increased resilience

Aug 2 (Reuters) -

* Moody's: outlook on UK banking system raised to stable reflecting increased resilience

* Moody's- uk banks will remain healthy due to improved capital positions, strong loan quality and robust liquidity and funding positions.

* Moody's - raised outlook on UK's banking system as banks' stronger credit profiles have increased resilience to weakening operating conditions

* Moody's - operating conditions for banks to deteriorate modestly over next 12-18 months, driven by heightened uncertainty as uk prepares to leave eu

* Moody's- sees UK economy to slow, impacting banks' revenue, credit quality. Increasing competition; low interest rates will strain net interest margins. Source text - bit.ly/2hmSdy7