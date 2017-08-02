FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Moody's says outlook on UK banking system raised to stable reflecting increased resilience
August 2, 2017 / 7:29 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Moody's says outlook on UK banking system raised to stable reflecting increased resilience

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) -

* Moody's: outlook on UK banking system raised to stable reflecting increased resilience

* Moody's- uk banks will remain healthy due to improved capital positions, strong loan quality and robust liquidity and funding positions.

* Moody's - raised outlook on UK's banking system as banks' stronger credit profiles have increased resilience to weakening operating conditions

* Moody's - operating conditions for banks to deteriorate modestly over next 12-18 months, driven by heightened uncertainty as uk prepares to leave eu

* Moody's - expects UK economy to slow, impacting banks' revenue and credit quality

* Moody's- sees UK economy to slow, impacting banks' revenue, credit quality. Increasing competition; low interest rates will strain net interest margins. Source text - bit.ly/2hmSdy7

