PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 23
June 23 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 1 (Reuters) -
* Moody's- Papua New Guinea's liquidity pressures drive credit risks
* Moody's on Papua New Guinea- Demands on foreign-exchange reserves are high as PNG is still clearing a backlog of imports and foreign debt payments
* Moody's Papua New Guinea- Large current-account surpluses of around 18% of gdp since 2014 overstate the actual increase in foreign-exchange inflows
* Moody's-Papua New Guinea continues to face significant government liquidity,external payments risks, despite recent recovery in commodity prices, exports
* Moody's on Papua New Guinea- Assesses domestic political risk as "moderate"
* Moody's Papua New Guinea- Forecasts real GDP growth of about 3% in coming years, a sharp drop from average annual GDP growth of 6.4% between 2010-2014
* Moody's Papua New Guinea- Fiscal tightening, high inflation and a shortage of foreign currency will weigh on economic growth in 2017 and 2018 Source text for Eikon:
June 23 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 23 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.