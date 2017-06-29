FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
12 hours ago
BRIEF-Moody's says Paraguay's banking system outlook revised to stable on earnings, capital​
#YogaDay
#Bollywood
#Monsoon
#IndiaInsight
#Slideshows
#Commentary
#TopNews
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
North Korean rocket science
North Korea
North Korean rocket science
Trump and Putin to hold first meeting next week
World
Trump and Putin to hold first meeting next week
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 29, 2017 / 6:36 PM / 12 hours ago

BRIEF-Moody's says Paraguay's banking system outlook revised to stable on earnings, capital​

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - Moody's:

* Moody's says Paraguay's banking system outlook revised to stable on earnings, capital​

* Moody's says ‍​expects that Paraguay banks will maintain or improve net interest margins further this year after an increase in 2016

* Moody's - returned outlook on Paraguay's banking system to stable from negative on expectations capital levels will remain high, profitability will be strong‍​

* ‍moody's on Paraguay's banks - Factors like stabilized commodity prices, moderate inflation, stable currency among others supporting operating environment for banks​

* Moody's - Expects problem loans of Paraguay's banking system to remain high by historical standards following commodity price & exchange rate shocks of 2015 Source text for Eikon:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.