May 19 (Reuters) -
* Moody's- Portugal's economic recovery supports credit
profile; challenges include high government debt
* Moody's on Portugal- Rating with a stable outlook reflects
credit strengths such as the country's economic recovery and its
stronger labour market
* Moody's on Portugal- Debt-to-gdp ratio will gradually
decline, a moderate nominal gdp growth, but will still remain
around 125% of gdp in 2020
* Moody's on Portugal- General government deficit will
deteriorate slightly in 2018 to 2.0% of gdp
* Moody's on Portugal- Expects economic recovery to
continue, with an increase in GDP growth to 1.7% in 2017, before
moderating to 1.4% in 2018
* Moody's on Portugal- In banking sector, susceptibility
to event risks for the sovereign remains material
* Moody's on Portugal- High-level of non-performing loans,
especially in the corporate sector, remains a significant legacy
issue in the banking system
Source text : bit.ly/2qxN5Ka