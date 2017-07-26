FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a day ago
BRIEF-Moody's says price hikes and cost cuts light a stable fire for European tobacco sector's outlook
#Regulatory News
July 26, 2017 / 6:21 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Moody's says price hikes and cost cuts light a stable fire for European tobacco sector's outlook

2 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Moody's on European tobacco sector -

* Moody's: price hikes and cost cuts light a stable fire for european tobacco sector's outlook

* Moody's says price hikes combined with stronger product mix and cost cuts will help European tobacco Co grow operating profits at 5.0 pct - 6.0 pct over next 12-18 months

* Moody's on European tobacco sector: in U.S. and Europe, price hikes, robust product mix and cost cutting will offset falling cigarette sales on operating profit growth

* Moody's on European tobacco sector: alternative products will continue to gain traction, but unlikely to make significant impact on operating profits

* Moody's on European tobacco sector - Philip Morris International will benefit from both U.S. dollar weakness and currency stability in emerging markets where it generates around 50 percent of its operating income

* Moody's on European tobacco sector says cigarette consumption continues to increase in Middle East and Africa, but is declining in Russia Source: bit.ly/2uAd6ZF Further company coverage:

