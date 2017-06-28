June 28 (Reuters) -

* Moody's says prudent fiscal policy and low debt burden support Czech Republic's credit profile

* Moody's says ‍​Czech Republic's A1 rating and stable outlook supported by record of prudent fiscal policy, very low debt burden, new fiscal framework

* Moody's says new framework will support the Czech government in maintaining a prudent fiscal policy with a declining public debt-to-GDP ratio

* Moody's says Czech Republic's fiscal position "is a key credit strength"

* Moody's says expects Czech Republic's general government debt-to-gdp ratio to continue downward trend

* Moody's says Czech national bank's decision in april to abolish the exchange rate floor has had limited consequences so far

* Moody's says further reduction in government debt, improved medium-term economic outlook would support Czech Republic's creditworthiness

* Moody's-Czech republic's credit challenges include risk of political instability following upcoming elections, disagreements with eu on relocation of refugees Source text for Eikon: