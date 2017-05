March 22 Moody's:

* Moody's says Puerto Rico's fiscal plan anticipates sharper economic decline, a negative for bondholders

* Moody's on Puerto Rico - expect about $52 billion of debt to be included in a restructuring achieved by either creditor negotiations or a judicial decision

* Moody's says in terms of financial governance, approval of Puerto Rico's fiscal plan is a positive event

* Moody's on Puerto Rico - repeated annual economic output declines indicated in plan would diminish Puerto Rico's tax revenues available for debt service