Feb 17 Moody's Corp :

* Moody's Corporation reports results for fourth quarter and full year 2016; Sets outlook for full year 2017

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $5.15 to $5.30

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.23

* Q4 revenue rose 9 percent to $942.1 million

* Q4 loss per share $2.22

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* For MIS, Moody's expects 2017 revenue to increase in mid-single-digit percent range

* For MA, Moody's expects 2017 revenue to increase in mid-single-digit percent range

* Moody's expects full year 2017 revenue to increase in mid-single-digit percent range

* Capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $100 million for full year 2017

* Moody's expects share repurchases to be approximately $500 million for full year 2017