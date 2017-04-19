April 19 (Reuters) -

* Moody's: results of Chinese banks for 2016 showed continued pressures on profitability; smaller banks faced liquidity constraints

* Moody's on China's banks: capitalization and liquidity positions remained stable overall

* Moody's on China's banks: corporate loans rose by an average of only 5%, down from 7% in 2015 Source text: bit.ly/2oMIj8Y