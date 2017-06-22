Israel's Frutarom buys 80 pct of Brazilian ice cream maker SDFLC
* Israeli flavour and fine ingredients company Frutarom Industries said on Sunday it acquired 80 percent of SDFLC Brasil Indústria E Comércio Ltda for 110 million real ($33 million).
June 22 Moody's:
* Moody's says rising raw material costs to erode UK packaged food companies' profitability, credit quality into 2018
* Moody's says UK food suppliers will need to offset inflation through change in pack sizes, product reformulation or cost savings
* Moody's says rising raw material costs will have less impact on the UK poultry business of Moy Park Holdings (Europe) Limited and Boparan
* Moody's says UK packaged food companies' credit quality could deteriorate on back of weaker profitability and potentially lead to rating downgrades
* Moody's on UK packaged food cos - Rising inflation to hit customers' disposable incomes, potentially curbing demand; overall sales volumes may remain stable Source text: (bit.ly/2sYF1EP)
SYDNEY, June 25 Australia said on Sunday it will push for greater powers to tackle the use of encrypted messaging services used by terrorists and criminals at an upcoming meeting of ministers from the "Five Eyes" intelligence network.