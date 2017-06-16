June 16 Moody's :
* Moody's says Russian steelmakers buoyed by return to
growth for domestic steel demand
* Moody's says Russian steelmakers will benefit in 2017 as
gdp growth,cheaper mortgages set domestic steel demand back on
path to growth after 2 yrs of decline
* Moody's says rising raw material prices and rouble
strength could dampen earnings and margins for some Russian
steelmakers in year ahead
* Moody's says Russian steelmakers could see challenges
thrown up by increasing trade protectionism
* Moody's says EU mulling with idea of imposing duties on
Russian hot-rolled flat steel products would have a bigger
impact than previous measures
* Moody's says full-fledged recovery in the Russian
construction industry, which is the largest buyer of the metal,
will take time
