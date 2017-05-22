May 22 Moody's :
* Moody's says Russia's credit profile reflects strong
government and external finances amid a range of credit
challenges
* Moodys says Russia's ba1 rating with stable outlook
underpinned by strong government, external balance sheets,
increasingly effective macro policy management
* Moody's says expects Russia's general government deficit
to gdp ratio to decline in 2017-18 as result of fiscal
consolidation and stronger revenue prospects
* Moody's says russia's economy entered a "recovery path"
last year that will gain pace in 2017
* Russia's credit challenges include volatility related to
economy's reliance on oil & gas exports, weak potential growth,
underinvestment & "tense geopolitical environment"
* Moody's says ageing population is among constraints
expected to prevent Russia's potential growth from expanding
* Moodys says despite significant negative impact from oil
and gas price shock since mid-2014, russia's fiscal, debt
metrics look favorable versus its rating peers
* Stress in Russia's banking system would also be negative
because government needs stable source of domestic financing in
order to fund its budget deficits
* Deterioration in domestic political environment resulted
in expansion of existing sanctions or spurred revival of capital
flight would be credit negative
Source text : (bit.ly/2ru1zfD)