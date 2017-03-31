March 31 (Reuters) -
* Moody's: Saudi Arabia's fiscal position remains strong, but high oil dependency is key
credit challenge
* Moody's on Saudi Arabia - while government has announced ambitious and comprehensive
reform plans, expects implementation of reforms to be challenging
* Moody's on Saudi Arabia - stable outlook reflects Moody's view that risks to Saudi
Arabia's credit profile are broadly balanced
* Moody's on Saudi Arabia - anticipates a mild real gdp contraction of 0.2% in 2017 due to
lower oil production
* Moody's on Saudi Arabia - forecasts a sizeable budget deficit of 10.5% of GDP in 2017,
narrowing to 9.2% in 2018
* Moody's on Saudi Arabia - over medium-term, forecasts government's revenue sources will
become diversified, with oil and gas revenue declining to 54% by 2020.
* Moody's - A1 rating,outlook supported by strong fiscal position, Saudi Arabia's large oil
and gas reserves at low production costs, high levels of external liquidity
